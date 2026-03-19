Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $88.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.6667.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $82.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 844,141 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,593,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 268,056 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $15,150,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 247,273.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 222,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 222,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

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