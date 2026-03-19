CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Sells 5,698 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.7% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total transaction of $715,247.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,120 shares of company stock valued at $83,884,750. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $202.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s x402 micropayments protocol was integrated into World’s new AgentKit, letting AI agents prove they are human‑backed and execute on‑chain micropayments—expands Coinbase’s developer, payments and AI-driven revenue opportunities beyond trading. Read More.

Coinbase’s x402 micropayments protocol was integrated into World’s new AgentKit, letting AI agents prove they are human‑backed and execute on‑chain micropayments—expands Coinbase’s developer, payments and AI-driven revenue opportunities beyond trading. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A Coinbase‑commissioned EY survey shows ~73% of institutions plan to increase crypto allocations and 74% expect price gains over 12 months—favors higher future ETP volume and regulated product demand on Coinbase’s platform. Read More.

A Coinbase‑commissioned EY survey shows ~73% of institutions plan to increase crypto allocations and 74% expect price gains over 12 months—favors higher future ETP volume and regulated product demand on Coinbase’s platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Report that Coinbase is in talks (or eyeing) a large partnership with Bybit to scale derivatives and global reach—if credible, could materially expand Coinbase’s derivatives and international revenue. Read More.

Report that Coinbase is in talks (or eyeing) a large partnership with Bybit to scale derivatives and global reach—if credible, could materially expand Coinbase’s derivatives and international revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $215 (from $165) but kept a “neutral” rating—provides some markup to fair value but not a buy endorsement. Read More.

Analyst activity is mixed: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $215 (from $165) but kept a “neutral” rating—provides some markup to fair value but not a buy endorsement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight Coinbase’s “Everything Exchange” strategy and growing subscription/services revenue—positive narrative for long‑term diversification, but impact depends on execution and timelines. Read More.

Coverage pieces highlight Coinbase’s “Everything Exchange” strategy and growing subscription/services revenue—positive narrative for long‑term diversification, but impact depends on execution and timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard agreed to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to $1.8B after BVNK had reportedly been in talks with Coinbase (around $2B). Losing that deal may hurt Coinbase’s stablecoin/treasury expansion and is a near‑term competitive setback. Read More.

Mastercard agreed to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to $1.8B after BVNK had reportedly been in talks with Coinbase (around $2B). Losing that deal may hurt Coinbase’s stablecoin/treasury expansion and is a near‑term competitive setback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Alesia Haas sold ~9,950 shares (~$2.0M)—insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine; the filing is public. Read More.

CFO Alesia Haas sold ~9,950 shares (~$2.0M)—insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine; the filing is public. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added COIN to a “Strong Sell” list—another negative signal that can pressure short‑term flows and sentiment. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

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