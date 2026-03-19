CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.25.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $438.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $546.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $171,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,049.89. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $2,380,829.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,613,594.19. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,524. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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