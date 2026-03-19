CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $563,000 in Ferrovial SE $FER

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ferrovial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,386,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,444,000 after buying an additional 472,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after buying an additional 21,987,648 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,600,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 0.7% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,470,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,720,000 after acquiring an additional 137,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.12.

Ferrovial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FER stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Further Reading

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