Critical Review: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) versus Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trinity Biotech and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 1 1 0 0 1.50 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and CompuMed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $61.56 million 0.04 -$31.79 million ($9.40) -0.07 CompuMed $7.55 million 1.09 -$60,000.00 ($0.05) -124.00

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Biotech. CompuMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -75.87% N/A -32.77% CompuMed -0.78% -1.82% -1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompuMed beats Trinity Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Biotech

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Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also provides laboratory-testing services for Sjogren's syndrome, hearing loss, celiac disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and other laboratory-testing services for autoimmune disorders. The company develops, manufactures, and sells products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. It serves public health authorities, non-governmental organisations, and clinical and reference laboratories through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

About CompuMed

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CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

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