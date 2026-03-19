Critical Review: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -10.27% -9.98% -6.69% Palladyne AI 191.37% 8.82% 5.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Palladyne AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and Palladyne AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Palladyne AI 0 2 0 0 2.00

Palladyne AI has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Palladyne AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palladyne AI is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Palladyne AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $77.16 million 2.52 -$7.92 million ($0.79) -22.85 Palladyne AI $5.25 million 58.98 $10.04 million $0.22 30.27

Palladyne AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palladyne AI beats Burning Rock Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.