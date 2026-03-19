Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. 283,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,365,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35.

Critical Mineral Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

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