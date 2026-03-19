Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.88, but opened at $122.59. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $111.8270, with a volume of 3,747,471 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,128,014.78. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,272,370 shares in the company, valued at $737,630,712. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $62,835,745 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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