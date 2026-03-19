Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $109.1570, with a volume of 441252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,717.80. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,127.80. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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