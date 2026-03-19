Contrasting Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) & Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobileye Global and Mingteng International, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 2 11 9 1 2.39 Mingteng International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 105.90%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Mingteng International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobileye Global and Mingteng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -20.70% 0.21% 0.20% Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mingteng International has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobileye Global and Mingteng International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.89 billion 3.43 -$392.00 million ($0.49) -15.74 Mingteng International $10.12 million 0.16 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Mingteng International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Mingteng International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

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Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About Mingteng International

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Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

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