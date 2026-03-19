Contrasting Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempus AI and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 1 4 8 0 2.54 Health Catalyst 1 8 4 0 2.23

Tempus AI presently has a consensus target price of $78.62, suggesting a potential upside of 62.70%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 135.90%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI -19.27% -53.30% -11.28% Health Catalyst -57.20% -4.30% -2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempus AI and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tempus AI and Health Catalyst”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $1.27 billion 6.79 -$245.03 million ($1.41) -34.27 Health Catalyst $311.14 million 0.28 -$177.97 million ($2.54) -0.47

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tempus AI. Tempus AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Tempus AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tempus AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tempus AI has a beta of 5.29, indicating that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

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Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Health Catalyst

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Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

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