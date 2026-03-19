Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCFE) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCFE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,276 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 14,074 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 739 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CCFE opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $31.91.

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Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF

Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF ( NASDAQ:CCFE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 8.03% of Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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EA Series Trust – Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Concourse Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States and Canada region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

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