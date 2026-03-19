Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.5040, with a volume of 26620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 526,665 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $6,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.