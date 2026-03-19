Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 42800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Colibri Resource Stock Down 22.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The company also owns the Plomo Gold Project that covers an area of 4,260 hectares located in the Caborca Gold Belt. Colibri Resource Corporation is headquartered in Dieppe, Canada.

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