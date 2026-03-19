Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 110,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 1,274.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

The Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE: PTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high levels of after-tax total return. The fund pursues this objective primarily through investments in tax-advantaged preferred securities and other income-oriented instruments. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PTA offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income specialists.

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