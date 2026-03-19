CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.6170, with a volume of 179045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America set a $82.00 target price on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the sale, the director owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,276. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,779 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,983,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,743 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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