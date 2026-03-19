Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $10,952,446.72 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $10,952,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Matthew Prince sold 38,766 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,484,714.42.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Matthew Prince sold 13,618 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.80, for a total transaction of $3,102,180.40.

On Thursday, February 26th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $8,598,833.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total value of $9,925,196.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,202,831.68.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $13.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 34.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,962,000 after purchasing an additional 344,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Cloudflare by 30.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

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Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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