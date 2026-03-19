Clint Coghill Sells 256,232 Shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint Coghill sold 256,232 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $1,706,505.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,248,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,445.90. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.45). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $56.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company’s asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.