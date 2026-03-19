ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 137.80% and a negative net margin of 69.08%.

Here are the key takeaways from ClearPoint Neuro’s conference call:

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Company closed 2025 with its strongest quarter, full-year revenue of $37.0M (vs. $31.4M in 2024) and a cash balance of $45.9M , providing runway for 2026 execution.

(vs. $31.4M in 2024) and a cash balance of , providing runway for 2026 execution. Management provided 2026 revenue guidance of $52M–$56M , which reflects FDA communications on rare-disease approvals and integration priorities after the IRRAS acquisition.

, which reflects FDA communications on rare-disease approvals and integration priorities after the IRRAS acquisition. ClearPoint highlights a deep pipeline—>60 active biopharma partners, >25 active trials and more than 10 programs in expedited FDA pathways—supporting large long-term commercial potential for cell and gene delivery.

The November 2025 acquisition of IRRAS adds the IRRAflow neurocritical product line and access to an estimated ~$500M market but has driven integration costs, severance and one-time assumed-liability payments.

Operating expenses and cash burn increased materially in 2025 (operating cash used $23.9M), and interest expense rose after notes issuance, pressuring near-term profitability until growth scales.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 14.0%

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $272.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

More ClearPoint Neuro News

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $20 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction in ClearPoint’s longer-term upside. Benzinga

B. Riley raised its price target to $20 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction in ClearPoint’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record revenue and is integrating the IRRAS acquisition as part of its growth strategy, which management says supports longer-term revenue expansion. Press Release

Company reported record revenue and is integrating the IRRAS acquisition as part of its growth strategy, which management says supports longer-term revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue came in essentially flat with expectations at $10.41M vs. a $10.40M consensus, limiting upside from the top line. Zacks

Q4 revenue came in essentially flat with expectations at $10.41M vs. a $10.40M consensus, limiting upside from the top line. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and supplemental commentary are available for investors who want management’s details on guidance, integration plans, and margin trajectory. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript and supplemental commentary are available for investors who want management’s details on guidance, integration plans, and margin trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations: a loss of $0.27/share versus the consensus loss of $0.22, increasing near-term profitability concerns. MarketBeat

Q4 EPS missed expectations: a loss of $0.27/share versus the consensus loss of $0.22, increasing near-term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: FY26 revenue guidance of $52M–$56M came in below some analysts’ expectations, which Seeking Alpha says triggered the steep selloff as investors reprice growth assumptions. Seeking Alpha

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting ClearPoint Neuro this week:

Several research firms recently commented on CLPT. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ClearPoint Neuro

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearPoint Neuro

In other news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $45,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 214,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,786.12. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 327,574 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

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ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company’s flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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