Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.20. Clariant shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 996 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLZNY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Clariant Price Performance

Clariant Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that traces its roots back to a spin-off from Sandoz in 1995. Headquartered in Muttenz near Basel, the firm develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of chemical solutions for industries worldwide. While its primary listing is on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Clariant’s shares also trade OTC under the symbol CLZNY, reflecting its global investor reach.

The company operates through three core segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources.

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