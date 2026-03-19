Citigroup Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 430

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 4,350 to GBX 430 in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.43.

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Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MKS traded down GBX 17.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 338.90. The stock had a trading volume of 623,665,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,271,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 315.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 417.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 376.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.09.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £606,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

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