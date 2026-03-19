Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $4,913,000. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8%

Citigroup stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

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Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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