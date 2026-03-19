Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

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Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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