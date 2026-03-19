Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $247.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

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Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE:CRCL opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion and a PE ratio of -71.26.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $431,547.00. Following the sale, the director owned 152,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,064. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $1,315,325.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 343,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,720,167.98. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 493,056 shares of company stock worth $47,456,525 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 4,329.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 164,309 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter worth $376,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

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About Circle Internet Group

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Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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