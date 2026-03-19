Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $178.78 and last traded at $179.1230, with a volume of 898848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

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Cintas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

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Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

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