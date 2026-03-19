CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 243,322 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $37,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

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monday.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MNDY opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.66. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered monday.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

Trending Headlines about monday.com

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst/market note showing short‑term upside: monday.com was noted to have outperformed the broader market on March 17, offering a reminder there remains some buy‑side interest and momentum support. Monday.com (MNDY) Outperforms Broader Market

Recent analyst/market note showing short‑term upside: monday.com was noted to have outperformed the broader market on March 17, offering a reminder there remains some buy‑side interest and momentum support. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed signal: coverage noted the stock sold off on March 18 “despite beating top and bottom‑line expectations,” highlighting a disconnect between reported results and market reaction (investors reacting to news flow beyond the numbers). Monday.com Sold Off Despite Beating Expectations

Mixed signal: coverage noted the stock sold off on March 18 “despite beating top and bottom‑line expectations,” highlighting a disconnect between reported results and market reaction (investors reacting to news flow beyond the numbers). Negative Sentiment: Major plaintiff firm (Rosen) announced a class action covering investors who bought shares between Sept. 17, 2025 and Feb. 6, 2026 and is soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions (deadline May 11, 2026) — increasing the likelihood of litigation costs and management distraction. ROSEN Encourages Investors to Secure Counsel

Major plaintiff firm (Rosen) announced a class action covering investors who bought shares between Sept. 17, 2025 and Feb. 6, 2026 and is soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions (deadline May 11, 2026) — increasing the likelihood of litigation costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Robbins Geller (and several other national firms) issued investor alerts alleging defendants misled investors with flawed growth projections — multiple simultaneous suits/alerts amplify reputational and financial risk. INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Announces Opportunity

Robbins Geller (and several other national firms) issued investor alerts alleging defendants misled investors with flawed growth projections — multiple simultaneous suits/alerts amplify reputational and financial risk. Negative Sentiment: Broad, repetitive outreach from many plaintiff firms (Howard G. Smith, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, Glancy, Gross, etc.) — the volume and coordination of notices typically increases seller pressure and can accelerate volatility while cases advance. Representative alert from Howard G. Smith. Howard G. Smith Deadline Notice

Broad, repetitive outreach from many plaintiff firms (Howard G. Smith, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, Glancy, Gross, etc.) — the volume and coordination of notices typically increases seller pressure and can accelerate volatility while cases advance. Representative alert from Howard G. Smith. Negative Sentiment: Coverage synthesis piece: reporting notes the lawsuits put monday.com’s growth story and investor confidence under scrutiny — useful for context on market sentiment and potential longer‑term impact. monday.com Lawsuits Put Growth Story Under Scrutiny

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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