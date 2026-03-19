CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $52,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Evercore increased their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. The trade was a 50.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $479.05 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $533.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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