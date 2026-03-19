CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,957 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $58,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,878 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,069,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

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