CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting Guidewire Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1M (up ~24% year-over-year), showing solid top-line growth that supports earnings momentum.

Strong quarterly results — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1M (up ~24% year-over-year), showing solid top-line growth that supports earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large share‑repurchase authorization — the board approved a $500M buyback (about 3.1% of shares), which can reduce float and provide price support.

Large share‑repurchase authorization — the board approved a $500M buyback (about 3.1% of shares), which can reduce float and provide price support. Positive Sentiment: AI growth narrative and analyst backing — coverage highlights AI-driven revenue opportunities and most analysts retain Buy ratings, keeping institutional interest and upside narratives alive. How The Guidewire (GWRE) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Hopes And Multiple Compression

AI growth narrative and analyst backing — coverage highlights AI-driven revenue opportunities and most analysts retain Buy ratings, keeping institutional interest and upside narratives alive. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — several firms trimmed targets (some from $300→$250) while others raised theirs; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $250 average target, so analyst tone is broadly constructive but slightly cautious.

Mixed analyst target moves — several firms trimmed targets (some from $300→$250) while others raised theirs; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $250 average target, so analyst tone is broadly constructive but slightly cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed — some funds have added positions recently, indicating continued institutional interest even as momentum cools.

Institutional activity is mixed — some funds have added positions recently, indicating continued institutional interest even as momentum cools. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — multiple executives sold shares over March 16–17 (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and other insiders). The coordinated, sizable sales (totaling >$2M in reported transactions across those days) have likely amplified downward pressure on the stock. See one of the SEC filings for details: CEO Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — multiple executives sold shares over March 16–17 (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and other insiders). The coordinated, sizable sales (totaling >$2M in reported transactions across those days) have likely amplified downward pressure on the stock. See one of the SEC filings for details: Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns — recent commentary and newsletters note GWRE lost some post‑earnings momentum after a strong run, contributing to multiple compression and a weaker near-term technical setup. Guidewire (GWRE) Lost Some Momentum in Q4

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $159.38 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,935 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $317,069.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,755.46. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $1,077,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,187,791.02. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,172 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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