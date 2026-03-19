CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $342.76 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,974,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $315.70 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.73. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total value of $862,220.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,722,204. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

See Also

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