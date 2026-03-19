CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,486 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 90,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,939,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,356,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.12.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:APD opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $301.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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