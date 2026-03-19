CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

More Lowe’s Companies News

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s launched HomeCare+, a $99/year, associate-powered subscription that bundles seven in-home maintenance services for MyLowe’s members — a push toward recurring revenue and deeper customer engagement that could improve retention and service margins over time. HomeCare+ press release

Lowe’s launched HomeCare+, a $99/year, associate-powered subscription that bundles seven in-home maintenance services for MyLowe’s members — a push toward recurring revenue and deeper customer engagement that could improve retention and service margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s expanded its AI-driven supply chain relationship with RELEX (and Accenture) to unify replenishment and allocation platforms — a move that can reduce stockouts, improve inventory turns and lower costs over time, supporting margins. RELEX partnership announcement

Lowe’s expanded its AI-driven supply chain relationship with RELEX (and Accenture) to unify replenishment and allocation platforms — a move that can reduce stockouts, improve inventory turns and lower costs over time, supporting margins. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Achmea Investment Management increased its position by ~6,916 shares, signaling at least some buy-side conviction amid recent volatility. Institutional buying report

Institutional buying: Achmea Investment Management increased its position by ~6,916 shares, signaling at least some buy-side conviction amid recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / market interest notes: several outlets report heavy investor searches and attention on LOW, indicating elevated retail/institutional focus — useful for liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Zacks investor interest article

Zacks / market interest notes: several outlets report heavy investor searches and attention on LOW, indicating elevated retail/institutional focus — useful for liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Short-term price pressure and valuation concerns: coverage noting recent share-price weakness (week/month declines) and questions about fair valuation appear to be weighing on sentiment — investors may be taking profits or re-pricing LOW given recent volatility. Valuation / price weakness piece

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Shares of LOW opened at $230.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.88 and a 200 day moving average of $253.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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