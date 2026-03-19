CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New $21.90 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 324.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $426.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho lowered their price target on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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