Christopher D’ambrosio Sells 543 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher D’ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 13th, Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.26 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.53 and its 200 day moving average is $257.95. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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