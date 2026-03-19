Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:LIEN)

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Up 2.0%

LIEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 68,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.27. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

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Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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