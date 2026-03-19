Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $266.22, but opened at $273.62. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $296.0120, with a volume of 4,152,672 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.94.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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