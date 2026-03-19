Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Karen Anderson Sells 64,768 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson sold 64,768 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,827,105.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,417.85. This trade represents a 51.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.55.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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