Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $693.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $699.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.66. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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