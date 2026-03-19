Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.17.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CSL opened at $338.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.49. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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