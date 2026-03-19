Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.