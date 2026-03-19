Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 60.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Haleon by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.