Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Shares in Jackson Acquisition Company II $JACS

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACS. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at $519,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Jackson Acquisition Company II by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the period.

Get Jackson Acquisition Company II alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Up 0.2%

JACS stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

About Jackson Acquisition Company II

(Free Report)

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank‐check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle‐market private equity and venture capital. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long‐term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.