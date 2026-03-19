Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,366,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after buying an additional 156,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 97.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,437,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 2,193,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

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Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.05. Super Group has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Super Group (SGHC)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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