Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Entegris by 2.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 217,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,923,363.47. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $218,799.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,560.53. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,758. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.