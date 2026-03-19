Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,966,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 312,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,885,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

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