Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 138,025 Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 138,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 335.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 237,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 413.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Adecoagro by 321.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 218,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.95 million. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

(Free Report)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.