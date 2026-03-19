Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $115,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 124,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,128,933.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,033,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,419,025.12. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $71,081.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 318,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,489.68. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,221 shares of company stock worth $1,754,805. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.91. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

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Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

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