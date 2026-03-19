Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,977 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,635,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,082,000 after purchasing an additional 179,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

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Okta Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.77 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. Okta had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $146,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,023.58. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,850.40. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Further Reading

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