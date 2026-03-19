Canton Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.25 Million (CC)

Canton Network (CC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Canton Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Canton Network has a total market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $13.25 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Canton Network has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Canton Network Profile

Canton Network’s launch date was June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 38,071,629,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,071,629,957 tokens. Canton Network’s official website is sync.global. Canton Network’s official message board is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork.

Buying and Selling Canton Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 38,070,526,726.6763616. The last known price of Canton is 0.14654095 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $13,794,631.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Canton Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Canton Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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