Cango (NYSE:CANG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global upgraded Cango to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cango in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cango has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

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Cango Trading Down 20.0%

NYSE CANG opened at $0.46 on Monday. Cango has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.33). Cango had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 83.92%.The business had revenue of $179.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

Institutional Trading of Cango

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cango by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 105,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc (“Cango”) is a leading smart automotive transaction service provider in China, headquartered in Shanghai. The company operates an online‐to‐offline platform that integrates vehicle sourcing, financing, distribution and insurance, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for automakers, dealers and consumers. Leveraging big data analytics and cloud computing, Cango connects buyers and sellers through its proprietary digital infrastructure, facilitating transparent and efficient transactions across the automotive value chain.

Cango’s core offerings include auto financing solutions for new and used vehicles, extended consumer loans and wealth management products.

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